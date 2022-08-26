Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
biztoc.com
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change
LONDON - HSBC has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed. Wu will join HSBC on Sept. 5 from Bloomberg New Energy Finance,...
biztoc.com
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
biztoc.com
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
biztoc.com
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans
Oxwash, a UK startup that’s spent the last few years applying high tech processes to shrink the environment cost of dry cleaning and commercial laundry, has trousered £10 million (~$12M) in Series A funding to expand its nationwide footprint. Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China's Communist Party to hold Congress set to cement Xi's rule
China's ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16, state media reported Tuesday, a landmark meeting at which President Xi Jinping is expected to be anointed as the country's most powerful leader in decades. The meeting -- held every five years -- will be "extremely important", according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV on a Monday meeting of the country's 25-member Politburo, adding preparations were "progressing smoothly."
Oil prices drop as hawkish central banks spark fears of a downturn
Oil prices slipped Tuesday as looming rate hikes from central banks sparked concerns of a downturn. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 3% to hover just above $101 a barrel. OPEC+ will meet on September 5 to discuss global supplies and output. Oil prices slipped Tuesday, dropping back...
biztoc.com
US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill
Solar and wind projects to expand in size and provide bulk of total American electricity supply by decade’s end, study shows. Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
biztoc.com
LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
India saw suicides soar to record high level as pandemic raged
Deaths due to suicide in India soared to record highs in 2021 as the pandemic raged across the country including a devastating second wave last summer which brought India’s healthcare system to its knees.According to an annual report released by the federal government’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 164,033 deaths by suicide were recorded last year, compared to 153,052 in 2020.The report also noted that suicides have been steadily increasing over the last five years. In 2017, India recorded 129,887 suicides, which increased to 134,516 in 2018, and 139,123 in 2019.The NCRB report, entitled Accidental Deaths and Suicides in...
biztoc.com
American Drivers Go Deeper Into Debt As Inflation Pushes Car Loans To Record Highs
Americans buying new cars are taking on higher loans and pushing themselves deeper into debt. In second quarter 2022, the average loan amount for a new vehicle rose 13.21 percent year over year, to $40,290. Average loan amount and monthly payments for new and used cars have risen over the recent quarters.
biztoc.com
Exclusive-Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out U.S. contractors
A series of rocket attacks on a gasfield in northern Iraq has sent the U.S. contractors packing. The project to expand the Khor Mor field was suspended at the end of June. Workers from Texan company Exterran Corp returned last month to resume work. Khor Mor is one of the...
biztoc.com
Omicron booster shots are right around the corner
The first updated coronavirus vaccines are about to become available across the U.S. They will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that's circulating. Although COVID and its risks have become a routine part of life for most Americans, the virus is still killing around 400 Americans a day.
Comments / 0