AFP

China's jobless youth left in the lurch

China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
biztoc.com

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
The Associated Press

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures.”...
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
nationalinterest.org

Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears

Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
nationalinterest.org

Hidden Weakness: Cyberwarfare Can Bring Down Xi Jinping

Fostering a climate of constant political scandal in China may prove to be a decisive contributing factor if it undermines the widely held myth of the CCP’s infallibility. Domestic resistance to Chinese president Xi Jinping is currently manifesting in a wave of sensitive data leaks from within China. This is decisive for two reasons. First, it reveals a sharp value divergence between the policies and practices of the Communist Chinese regime and the rapidly changing political culture of the Chinese people. If this critical vulnerability is escalated by agents within or outside of China, it could lead to a crisis of legitimacy in Beijing. Second, these data leaks reveal China’s asymmetric susceptibility to cyber warfare. Beijing’s hyper-sensitivity to attacks on its legitimacy, both historically and with the current government, provide a powerful retaliatory instrument against hybrid Chinese aggression, as well as China’s cyber espionage and public diplomacy campaigns.
Benzinga

'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech

Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
nationalinterest.org

Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water

The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
