China's jobless youth left in the lurch
China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
Explainer-The power crunch in China's Sichuan and why it matters
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The southwestern province of Sichuan, China's biggest hydropower producer, has seen its supply capability slump due to a long drought across the Yangtze basin, stoking fears the country could suffer another devastating power shortage.
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures.”...
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Analysis-China's navy begins to erase imaginary Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength.
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
Point of no return: crunch time as China tries to fend off property crash
China has reached a point of no return in its battle to contain what could be the biggest property crash the world has ever seen, experts believe, creating a perilous moment for the country’s Communist leadership and the global economy. As western countries stand on the edge of a...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
nationalinterest.org
Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears
Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
nationalinterest.org
Hidden Weakness: Cyberwarfare Can Bring Down Xi Jinping
Fostering a climate of constant political scandal in China may prove to be a decisive contributing factor if it undermines the widely held myth of the CCP’s infallibility. Domestic resistance to Chinese president Xi Jinping is currently manifesting in a wave of sensitive data leaks from within China. This is decisive for two reasons. First, it reveals a sharp value divergence between the policies and practices of the Communist Chinese regime and the rapidly changing political culture of the Chinese people. If this critical vulnerability is escalated by agents within or outside of China, it could lead to a crisis of legitimacy in Beijing. Second, these data leaks reveal China’s asymmetric susceptibility to cyber warfare. Beijing’s hyper-sensitivity to attacks on its legitimacy, both historically and with the current government, provide a powerful retaliatory instrument against hybrid Chinese aggression, as well as China’s cyber espionage and public diplomacy campaigns.
'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech
Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
U.S. to Appoint Arctic Ambassador as NATO Warns of Russian Military Buildup
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Canada that the "shortest path to North America" for Russian missiles would be via the North Pole.
‘We are Chinese’: meet the Taiwanese who want to embrace Beijing rule
Surveys reveal that up to 12% of the country supports unification with China, including five of its citizens in a Taipei restaurant
nationalinterest.org
Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water
The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
International Business Times
PLA Troops Reach Russia For Vostok 2022; Chinese Media Tells West Not To 'Overinterpret' Drills
For the first time, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent all three of its forces to Russia for Vostok-2022, a week-long joint drill set to start on Aug. 30. According to a Chinese military spokesperson, the PLA ground and air forces had already arrived at the designated drill region while the naval troops met with Russian warships at sea.
