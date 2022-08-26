ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

biztoc.com

US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill

Solar and wind projects to expand in size and provide bulk of total American electricity supply by decade’s end, study shows. Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
biztoc.com

Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources

BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
WHITING, IN
biztoc.com

America used to regulate business. Now government subsidises it

Inflation Reduction Act allocates more than $300bn to energy and climate reform. $30bn in subsidies for manufacturers of solar panels and wind turbines. Act is an important step toward slowing or reversing climate the crisis. It also illustrates the nation’s shift away from regulating businesses to subsidizing businesses. Joe...
U.S. POLITICS
biztoc.com

HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change

LONDON - HSBC has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed. Wu will join HSBC on Sept. 5 from Bloomberg New Energy Finance,...
ENVIRONMENT
biztoc.com

Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans

Oxwash, a UK startup that’s spent the last few years applying high tech processes to shrink the environment cost of dry cleaning and commercial laundry, has trousered £10 million (~$12M) in Series A funding to expand its nationwide footprint. Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

China’s biggest property developer Country Garden sees profits plunge 96%

The company blames the ‘severe depression’ in the property market and says ‘only the fittest will survive’. China’s biggest property developer Country Garden Holdings has reported a 96% drop in profits, blaming a “severe depression” in the country’s crisi-hit property market in which “only the fittest can survive”.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
ECONOMY

