Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads
While small- and medium-sized (SMBs) businesses are the bulwark of the economy, driving up to 44% of activity in the U.S. alone, it can be hard for sales teams to get an accurate picture of them. That’s because they’re often too small for data providers to monitor and — more often than not — are […]
Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023
FedNow is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time. The system is expected to be less expensive than wire transfer or debit card transaction fees. The banking industry owns Zelle, a service that allows people to sendreal-time payments. The Fed had previously been vague about...
Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans
Oxwash, a UK startup that’s spent the last few years applying high tech processes to shrink the environment cost of dry cleaning and commercial laundry, has trousered £10 million (~$12M) in Series A funding to expand its nationwide footprint. Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but […]
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
Inside the rise of 'stealerships' and the shady economics of car buying
Car dealerships deploy tricks and traps to make as much money as they can from you. Here's what I learned when trying to buy a new car.
US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill
Solar and wind projects to expand in size and provide bulk of total American electricity supply by decade’s end, study shows. Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis
One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
American Drivers Go Deeper Into Debt As Inflation Pushes Car Loans To Record Highs
Americans buying new cars are taking on higher loans and pushing themselves deeper into debt. In second quarter 2022, the average loan amount for a new vehicle rose 13.21 percent year over year, to $40,290. Average loan amount and monthly payments for new and used cars have risen over the recent quarters.
