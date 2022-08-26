ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
biztoc.com

Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
BUSINESS
#Ndtv#Asia#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
biztoc.com

Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads

While small- and medium-sized (SMBs) businesses are the bulwark of the economy, driving up to 44% of activity in the U.S. alone, it can be hard for sales teams to get an accurate picture of them. That’s because they’re often too small for data providers to monitor and — more often than not — are […]
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans

Oxwash, a UK startup that’s spent the last few years applying high tech processes to shrink the environment cost of dry cleaning and commercial laundry, has trousered £10 million (~$12M) in Series A funding to expand its nationwide footprint. Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza

Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill

Solar and wind projects to expand in size and provide bulk of total American electricity supply by decade’s end, study shows. Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis

One Of China's Biggest Commodity Traders Faces Liquidity Crisis. Citing "temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China," one of China's most influential commodities traders is pushing for a government bailout as a deepening property market collapse and ongoing Zero-COVID policy shutdowns has pressured many commodity companies as credit conditions tighten.
