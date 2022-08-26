Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Verizon: The Destruction Is Near Completion
Verizon has collapsed dramatically since we rated it as a Sell in an early July piece. We cautioned investors that its valuation was unsustainable and investors should cut exposure. However, we posit that VZ's valuations seem more well-balanced after the recent pummeling and could stage a potential multi-year bottom. Verizon...
Baidu Stock Jumps After Q2 Sales Top Forecasts on Cloud Strength
China-based tech giant posts smaller-than-expected decline in second quarter revenues. Cloud sales offset persistent weakness in advertising. Baidu's China-based rival, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), as well as other U.S.-listed firms have been selected for audit inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Baidu, often referred to as the Google...
Why Life Isn't Grand for Brands
Rising inflation, and more powerful tools that allow consumers to compare and buy products, is putting some big names under pressure. They can't live off the past--neither can your company.
Nationwide outage stops millions from making payments at stores
A nationwide outage was reported on Sunday with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. More than a million people were without the ability to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to make payments at retail stores. Agencies in Massachusets and South Carolina reported that customers are unable to make purchases with their EBT cards.
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain. But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations. That pushed shares up more than 4% higher in morning trading. Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying
-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
Inside the rise of 'stealerships' and the shady economics of car buying
Car dealerships deploy tricks and traps to make as much money as they can from you. Here's what I learned when trying to buy a new car.
