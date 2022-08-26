Read full article on original website
Week One Depth Chart Takeaways
It’s game week ladies and gents! Syracuse football opens up its 2022 campaign this weekend against Louisville in the Dome. There’s a lot of anticipation with the fresh season upon us. There was also a lot of build up around what the week one depth chart would look like for the ‘Cuse. Well we don’t have to wait anymore because the two-deep has dropped. Here are the surprises and big takeaways from the first rendition of Syracuse’s depth chart.
Syracuse Football’s Most Important Players: #2 Garrett Shrader
And then there were two. So far we’ve had an even split with four offensive players and four defensive players (check out numbers 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3). An offensive player takes the title of the second most important player on the roster, and that would be QB Garrett Shrader.
