Texas State

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.   Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
KHOU

Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
95.5 KLAQ

Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up

The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
San Angelo LIVE!

Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...

