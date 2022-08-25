Read full article on original website
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.
Aggrieved anti-fluoride activists, low pay and an understaffed office eventually drove away all of Gillespie County’s election staff.
$2M Texas Lottery prize claimed by New Braunfels resident
This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. The other winning ticket was sold in Sweetwater.
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up
The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
More Central Texas homeowners turn to rainwater harvesting
With many wells left dry, some Central Texas homeowners are turning to a different type of water storage called rainwater harvesting.
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
