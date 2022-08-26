Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
whbc.com
Stark Solving Septic Issues With American Rescue Plan Funding
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In 2016, an Akron-based regional planning agency identified the top ten areas of Stark County where septic systems were failing most often. Stark County commissioners are now able to channel $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward those NEFCO (Northeast Ohio...
msn.com
The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit
Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
whbc.com
More on Canton Township Water Projects
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water project now underway in Canton Township comes in two parts. First, the contractor is installing main water lines between Carnwise and Faircrest Streets west of Cleveland Avenue. After that’s done, they’ll install more mains between the same two...
Mayfield with loss of Progressive workers takes an income tax hit, while most other suburbs are taking in more than ahead of COVID-19
MAYFIELD, Ohio — One of Cuyahoga County’s smallest communities is missing out on $8 million in income taxes, likely because many employees at insurance-giant Progressive are working from home. Mayfield, a village of 3,400 that’s home to one of Ohio’s largest employers, is in a unique position. The...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
whbc.com
Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity. That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child. Taylor Prelac...
Rabid bat found in NE Ohio
The Lake County General Health District has confirmed that a bat found in the Kirtland area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
whbc.com
USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants. Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast...
cleveland19.com
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Fox 19
Honda battery plant coming to Ohio, reports state
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution are building a new battery plant in the U.S., Honda said in a filing Monday. Honda and LGES will invest a total of USD $4.4 billion in the new facility, the filing states, adding that the location “is yet to be finalized.”
whbc.com
AAA Watching the Atlantic as Gas Prices Continue to Fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anticipation of renewed hurricane activity is about the only thing expected to stop the current trend of lowering gasoline prices, according to AAA. Their daily survey has regular in Stark County averaging $3.44 a gallon Monday morning, down another four cents since...
cleveland19.com
Rabid bat found in Lake County, health officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake County Health officials, a bat found in Kirtland was recently confirmed to be rabid. This is the first rabid bat found in Lake County since 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A Geauga County resident who had contact with the...
At least 84 people in 4 states infected with E. coli, including 23 in Ohio, CDC says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly 50 more cases of E. coli infection have been reported in four states, including Ohio, as the Centers for Disease Control continues to try to confirm what is responsible for the spread. There are now at least 84 people infected, with 23 cases confirmed in...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
sciotopost.com
Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio
US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
cleveland19.com
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a Massillon City Schools bus before hitting another car that ended up crashing into a house, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The Stark County three-vehicle crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount...
