Stark County, OH

whbc.com

Stark Solving Septic Issues With American Rescue Plan Funding

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In 2016, an Akron-based regional planning agency identified the top ten areas of Stark County where septic systems were failing most often. Stark County commissioners are now able to channel $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward those NEFCO (Northeast Ohio...
STARK COUNTY, OH
msn.com

The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit

Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

More on Canton Township Water Projects

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water project now underway in Canton Township comes in two parts. First, the contractor is installing main water lines between Carnwise and Faircrest Streets west of Cleveland Avenue. After that’s done, they’ll install more mains between the same two...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity. That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child. Taylor Prelac...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants. Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Honda battery plant coming to Ohio, reports state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution are building a new battery plant in the U.S., Honda said in a filing Monday. Honda and LGES will invest a total of USD $4.4 billion in the new facility, the filing states, adding that the location “is yet to be finalized.”
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

AAA Watching the Atlantic as Gas Prices Continue to Fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anticipation of renewed hurricane activity is about the only thing expected to stop the current trend of lowering gasoline prices, according to AAA. Their daily survey has regular in Stark County averaging $3.44 a gallon Monday morning, down another four cents since...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Rabid bat found in Lake County, health officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake County Health officials, a bat found in Kirtland was recently confirmed to be rabid. This is the first rabid bat found in Lake County since 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A Geauga County resident who had contact with the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio

US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
OHIO STATE

