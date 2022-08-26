Read full article on original website
Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports
HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about $4 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has not put a dent in the OPEC nation's crude exports.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Europe short-haul aviation won't match pre-COVID peak before 2025 - Ryanair CEO
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Europe's short-haul aviation market is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic peak during the next two years due to high energy costs and the resultant economic shock, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.
Germany’s €9 train tickets scheme ‘saved 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions’
Germany’s three-month experiment with €9 tickets for a month’s unlimited travel on regional train networks, trams and buses saved about 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions, it has been claimed. Since its introduction on 1 June to cut fuel consumption and relieve a cost of living crisis, about...
UN chief launches $160 million global fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday announced the launch of a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people in the country since June. Monsoon rains have caused more than $10 billion...
A ‘monsoon on steroids’ has submerged a third of Pakistan
Monsoons flooded the streets of Karachi in July. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 1,000 people have died in devastating flooding.
Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port
AMSTERDAM — (AP) — Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital's port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The...
