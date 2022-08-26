Read full article on original website
Heed Us: Scapegoating Trans People Endangers Everyone
EDITOR’S NOTE: “Heed Us” is a column series (previously known as “Hear Us”) that features experts of color and their insights on issues related to the economy and racial justice. Follow us here and at #HeedUs4Justice. In the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, people...
Cycling Regulations Hurt Black and Brown People the Most, New Report Finds
For all its benefits, cycling is still an imperfect science for city planners and policymakers. A new report by the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NATCO) released on Aug. 11 found that many policies regulating cycling have unintended consequences. Analyzing the three most common kinds of ordinances and policies...
Magnolia Mother’s Trust Marks A History-Making Three Cycles of Paying Black Mothers $1,000 A Month
Originally published by The 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. The Magnolia Mother’s Trust is now the longest-running guaranteed income program in the United States. But the program, which gives Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached, was never meant to last forever.
