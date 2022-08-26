ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Yoga Reborn Here

Pierre Bernard, America’s first yogi, lived on an ashram he called the Clarkstown Country Club in Nyack from 1920 until his death in 1955. The complex of buildings is now the campus of Yeshiva Viznitz. Equal parts Harry Houdini and Howard Hughes, Bernard achieved degrees of success as a yogi, animal trainer, baseball manager, and aviation expert. But millions knew him by his dubious tabloid title, Oom the Omnipotent.
The Other Redistricting Effort That Should Be on Your Radar

This week in the Villages: We take a look at the next redistricting battle you should be paying attention to in Rockland County. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
