AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota
Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
Mysuncoast.com
Most Sarasota County agencies closed for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash, recycling and waste pickup will also be affected by the holiday. Closed Monday, Sept. 5:. Sarasota County Government offices. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown...
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
starvedrock.media
Missing Tampa Girl Last Seen in Mendota
Authorities in Tampa, Florida are asking for help locating a teenage girl who's gone missing from that city and was last seen in Mendota within the last month. Sixteen-year-old Ariana Cordova is five feet seven inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has dark hair. No indication from the police report what her connection to Mendota may be. She was reported missing from Tampa on August 23.
Longboat Observer
Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail
Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up at
fox13news.com
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
