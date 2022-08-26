ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota

Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
BRADENTON, FL
Action News Jax

Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
FLORIDA STATE
Sarasota, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Most Sarasota County agencies closed for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash, recycling and waste pickup will also be affected by the holiday. Closed Monday, Sept. 5:. Sarasota County Government offices. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million

When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
starvedrock.media

Missing Tampa Girl Last Seen in Mendota

Authorities in Tampa, Florida are asking for help locating a teenage girl who's gone missing from that city and was last seen in Mendota within the last month. Sixteen-year-old Ariana Cordova is five feet seven inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has dark hair. No indication from the police report what her connection to Mendota may be. She was reported missing from Tampa on August 23.
MENDOTA, IL
Longboat Observer

Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail

Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
