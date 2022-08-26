ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

101.9 KING FM

Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role

LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Tulsa

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's postgame press conferences typically have an overriding theme to them -- he wants to look at the game film. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach did just that Sunday. He saw exactly what you did during the Cowboys' lopsided 38-6 setback at Illinois. The passing game reached an...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Sheridan Nips Cheyenne Central With Late Field Goal

The most compelling game in the first week of 4A football was defending champion Sheridan hosting Cheyenne Central. Sheridan beat Rock Springs for all the marbles in 2021 and Central went 2-8 last year. Sheridan started the scoring thanks to their all-star caliber player in Colson Coon who rambled 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Broncs a 7-0 lead. Central answered in the 2nd quarter with a TD of their own thanks to Keegan Bartlett who got in from the 1-yard line to tie the game at 7.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Thunder Basin Dominates Cheyenne South in Season Opener

Thunder Basin would certainly like to atone for a narrow first-round playoff last season and really played well in their 42-0 win over Cheyenne South to kick off the 4A season on Friday night. The Bolts put 2 scores on the board in the opening quarter with the first one a 50-yard TD connection from Alonso Aguilar to Kayden LaFramboise to make it 7-0. Those two hooked up again for 5 yards and a touchdown to bump the lead to 14 and the Bolts never looked back.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County

Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.

We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
101.9 KING FM

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

