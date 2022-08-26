ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Tulsa

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's postgame press conferences typically have an overriding theme to them -- he wants to look at the game film. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach did just that Sunday. He saw exactly what you did during the Cowboys' lopsided 38-6 setback at Illinois. The passing game reached an...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
LARAMIE, WY
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini targeting 2025 in-state athlete

Illinois football has started the season 1-0, and they are pushing forward with recruiting for the future at the same time. Developing relationships with in-state recruits is something that has been missing with the Illini for quite some time. But when Bret Bielema took over in Champaign, he wanted to change the ugly trend.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Josh McCray won’t play at Indiana after going down in season opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Josh McCray will be sidelined for Friday night’s game at Indiana after going down in the second half of the season opening win against Wyoming. McCray had to be helped off the field and didn’t put any weight on his right leg. After spending time in the medical pop-up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
101.9 KING FM

Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
LARAMIE, WY
247Sports

What is Illinois getting in Amani Hansberry?

Mount Saint Joseph High School and Team Durant forward Amani Hansberry just announced his commitment to Illinois live on 247Sports. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in class of 2023, Hansberry shot up national rankings earlier this month after a great season in the EYBL, especially at the Nike Peach Jam to cap off the July recruiting period.
NORMAL, IL
101.9 KING FM

Thunder Basin Dominates Cheyenne South in Season Opener

Thunder Basin would certainly like to atone for a narrow first-round playoff last season and really played well in their 42-0 win over Cheyenne South to kick off the 4A season on Friday night. The Bolts put 2 scores on the board in the opening quarter with the first one a 50-yard TD connection from Alonso Aguilar to Kayden LaFramboise to make it 7-0. Those two hooked up again for 5 yards and a touchdown to bump the lead to 14 and the Bolts never looked back.
CHEYENNE, WY
ourquadcities.com

Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them

Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois

We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear. The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
CHEYENNE, WY
