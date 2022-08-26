Read full article on original website
MSI Mystic Light Not Working? Try These 12 Fixes
MSI’s Mystic Light assists in customizing your favorite colors and effects on any compatible MSI RGB peripherals. Although this greatly improves the aesthetics of your gaming setup, this feature may malfunction or sometimes disappear from MSI Center or Dragon Center without any particular reason. Generally, MSI Mystic may stop...
5 Ways How to Boot Into Advanced Startup Option on Windows
Starting Windows is usually as easy as pressing a button and waiting for the operating system and startup programs to load. Sometimes you hit a snag and need a little more help to get things running correctly. That’s where troubleshooting options available through the Advanced Startup options menu come in. Each offers a different way to manage your startup or repair your computer.
How to Fix Display Not Compatible With Windows Error
The “Display is not compatible” error message usually appears when trying to update or upgrade your Windows. This issue is mostly seen when upgrading to Windows 10 from Windows Installer. This issue is also common when downloading any Windows feature updates or if you are using some third-party...
How to View, Analyse or Delete Crash Dump Files on Windows
The Crash Dump files on Windows give you a great insight into why the system crashed. You can analyze these files to get information about the BSOD errors and other kinds of system crashes. However, the dump files tend to pile up and occupy a large chunk of space in...
6 Ways to Fix Teams Error Code CAA20002
If you’re seeing an error code, like CAA20002, on Microsoft Teams, it means that the app is unable to connect with the remote server. This common error code usually pops up when attempting to attend meetings. Some factors, like using a VPN, an abundance of corrupted cache files, and...
How to Fix Dxgkrnl.sys BSOD Error on Windows?
When your computer suddenly displays the dreaded blue screen of death, it’s okay to be a little flummoxed while looking at the error code. Most blue screen error codes are a little generic and don’t tell you directly what the problem is – because they generally can’t attest to the exact issue causing the blue screen. You have to take the information it gives you and use it to figure out what must be fixed.
9 Ways to Fix SYSTEM LICENSE VIOLATION BSOD Error
If you recently made critical changes to your Windows OS, you may have unintentionally violated the software license agreement. Now, that might have triggered the BSOD with a stop code ‘SYSTEM LICENSE VIOLATION’. Basically, this happens when you try changing the product type or trial period of an...
How to Fix Printer Installation Error 0x00000057? (5 Proven Ways)
The Printer Error 0x00000057 is an error you face when accessing and using a shared printer over your local network. Some users have reported getting this error message when installing printers on their systems. The main culprit behind this error is the installation of the corrupted printer drivers. You don’t...
How to Fix USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR BSOD Error on Windows
The USER_MODE_HEALTH_MONITOR Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error indicates that some of the crucial user-mode Windows processes couldn’t meet the system health requirements. It usually happens due to memory leaks, priority configuration issues, hardware issues, etc. So, you need to troubleshoot for those issues to resolve the BSOD error....
How to Find a File on Mac
Do you have difficulty surfing through the macOS UI to find your files? To tackle this fairly common issue, Apple has integrated various features within the Mac ecosystem to make it easier for you to find your files. Even if you are an experienced user, finding important documents on a...
How to Remove Someone From Slack Channel
Using Slack, you can communicate and collaborate with different group members to help advance your project. With the Slack channel feature, you can create certain channels for a specific need of the project and add people. But, once the work is complete, you may want to remove the person who is no longer part of the project for privacy or other reasons.
iPhone Keeps Disconnecting From Wi-Fi? Here’s how to Fix it
If you are an active Netizen and always depend on Wi-Fi connectivity for work and entertainment, it is unfortunate if your Wi-Fi frequently disconnects or fails to reconnect. Occasionally, these problems can arise due to the device’s bug. Also, your Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting if your Wi-Fi signal is weak or unstable. Nevertheless, restarting your device and router can quickly overcome these issues.
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX logo’s hidden meaning as he admits he ‘agonized’ over the design
SPACEX founder Elon Musk has appeared to reveal the hidden meaning behind the company’s logo. The tech mogul said he’s agonized over the branding, adding that he's made several edits. One fan said they loved the X in the logo as they tried to mirror its design in...
