Minnesota State

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In

How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Makes Top 10 List For Animal Collisions

Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota. Deer in the road, an occasional bear and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when driving, especially...
MINNESOTA STATE
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts

$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
MINNESOTA STATE
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal

If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

