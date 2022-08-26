Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Minnesota’s 10 Least Favorite Things About the Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
Here’s How Many People Went To Day One Of The Minnesota State Fair
The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Month Later $1 Million MN Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed
ROSEVILLE -- It has been one month since a ticket sold in Minnesota won one million dollars in the Mega Millions game and the winner still hasn't come forward. The winning one million dollar ticket was sold for the July 29th drawing at the Casey's General Store in Fridley. A...
Minnesota Makes Top 10 List For Animal Collisions
Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota. Deer in the road, an occasional bear and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when driving, especially...
25 Times Minnesota Was The Topic of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death in 2020, and he claimed to know most of the answers (before he saw the answer key). Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on...
See Where The Minnesotan Accent Ranks Among Sexy American Accents
Do you find yourself being attracted to the way people say "you betcha" or "oh dontcha know"? If the answer is yes, then you might be surprised to see where the Minnesotan accent lands among the sexiest American accents. I feel like the Minnesotan accent gets a bad rep in...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts
$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
What’s the Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal
If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
A Third of MN Couples Say Drinking & Relationships Don’t Mix
One third of Minnesotans polled admit they often argue with their partner when one or both have been drinking alcohol. This could be because 20% of respondents say they are more honest with one another when drunk. Perhaps this is where underlying issues are brought to the surface. The research...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Area Businesses on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 List for Minnesota
Several area organizations have made the cut and appear on Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022 for Minnesota. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc. the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Best-in-State Employers of were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of...
