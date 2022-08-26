Read full article on original website
Yakima Program Helping Students Caught in Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem everywhere in the state of Washington including here in Yakima. Yakima police say they answer hundreds of calls every year for people in domestic violence situations. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents every year. That places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
Another Week Another Drop in Yakima Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices in Yakima. Officials at GasBudddy say average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.49 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
6 Things to Get You PUMPED for the Grand Ellensburg Rodeo
If you're going to the Ellensburg Rodeo this weekend, you might want to keep this handy checklist near you before and during your visit. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the top 10 best rodeos in the country. Participants in the Ellensburg Rodeo this year can win up to $12,000 in cash and prizes. This is the first big venture back to large-scale Ellensburg events for many of us since the COVID pandemic, so expect slightly bigger crowds than usual. We want to get you PUMPED up with excitement for the Ellensburg Rodeo!
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
5 Easy Workouts you can do in the Yakima Valley
Summer is coming to an end, and some of us have had a hard time giving up our quarantine bodies, meaning we got some extra weight on us. People everywhere are looking for a workout and diet plans. Some people get so overwhelmed that they give up entirely thinking they can't afford to work out.
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
Yakima Water Line Work Friday Ties Traffic and Cuts Water
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down to fall. The last day of summer is September 22 but the work will continue. City officials say water line work will result in temporary water outages and traffic restrictions on South 3rd Avenue between Walnut Street and Spruce Street on Friday, August 26. City officials say work on the project will start at around 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. If you live in the area you can expect water outages during the project work hours. If you are driving in the area traffic will be impacted. The city says traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
