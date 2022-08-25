Read full article on original website
Motorcycle racing is coming back to New Jersey
Did you ever want to see a motorcycle do 190 MPH? There will be bikes capable of that when one of the nation’s top motorcycle road racing event, MotoAmerica, stops at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Sep. 9-11. The three day event is called MotoAmerica SuperBikes at...
You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ
Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend. Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder...
Want tuition insurance? Time’s running out for fall 2022
Students who need to withdraw from college for a medical reason can only count on a full tuition refund from their school for maybe the first couple weeks of classes. After that, the potential refund share starts dropping, until it's eventually gone — typically about five weeks into the semester.
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings
Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/28
10 - 16 mph (Gust 16 mph) 8 - 14 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
NJ driver, avoiding deer, crashes through telephone pole and hits house
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer ended up hitting the side of a home Sunday morning. The man was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 8:30 a.m. when he drove through a telephone pole and came to a stop on the property at the corner of County Road 625 and Country Acres Drive.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
Hamilton, NJ woman, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, State Police reportedly told MidJersey.News.
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
