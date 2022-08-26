ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ

Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend. Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder...
COMBAT SPORTS
Beach Radio

Want tuition insurance? Time’s running out for fall 2022

Students who need to withdraw from college for a medical reason can only count on a full tuition refund from their school for maybe the first couple weeks of classes. After that, the potential refund share starts dropping, until it's eventually gone — typically about five weeks into the semester.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Colts Neck, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Education
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
Beach Radio

Motorcycle racing is coming back to New Jersey

Did you ever want to see a motorcycle do 190 MPH? There will be bikes capable of that when one of the nation’s top motorcycle road racing event, MotoAmerica, stops at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Sep. 9-11. The three day event is called MotoAmerica SuperBikes at...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Murphy
Beach Radio

The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
COLLEGES
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Colts#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Freehold Boro#Colonials
Beach Radio

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Beach Radio

Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning. Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.
JEFFERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy