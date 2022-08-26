Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s 10 Least Favorite Things About the Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
Here’s How Many People Went To Day One Of The Minnesota State Fair
The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Brand New and Unique Store Opens in Minnesota
Earlier this week a new store opened at the Mall of America, and it is the coolest thing ever! Ebisu is the name of the brand-new Osaka-based life store located on the North Garden side of the mall’s third floor. According to Mall of America’s website, Ebisu is “a unique life store that offers thousands of product categories from Japan. Quality, happiness, and harmony are core values of Ebisu. High quality comes from our willingness to provide the best products to our consumers, happiness is the feeling a consumer gets when shopping in our store and harmony is when the consumer experiences everything we have to offer,” and that is just the cutest thing ever!
25 Times Minnesota Was The Topic of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death in 2020, and he claimed to know most of the answers (before he saw the answer key). Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on...
See Where The Minnesotan Accent Ranks Among Sexy American Accents
Do you find yourself being attracted to the way people say "you betcha" or "oh dontcha know"? If the answer is yes, then you might be surprised to see where the Minnesotan accent lands among the sexiest American accents. I feel like the Minnesotan accent gets a bad rep in...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
What’s the Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal
If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
A Third of MN Couples Say Drinking & Relationships Don’t Mix
One third of Minnesotans polled admit they often argue with their partner when one or both have been drinking alcohol. This could be because 20% of respondents say they are more honest with one another when drunk. Perhaps this is where underlying issues are brought to the surface. The research...
Missing Person/Runaway Teen Girl at MN State Fair Found Safe
Update 8/28 6:03 p.m. Nunez has been found safe. Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl. The alert says 14-year-old Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway at the Minnesota State Fair around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Carmen is described as a white female who is five feet tall, slender with brown hair and brown Eyes.
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Area Businesses on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 List for Minnesota
Several area organizations have made the cut and appear on Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022 for Minnesota. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc. the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Best-in-State Employers of were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of...
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
Minnesota is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers
The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
