Minnesota State

Power 96

Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So

Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Power 96

Brand New and Unique Store Opens in Minnesota

Earlier this week a new store opened at the Mall of America, and it is the coolest thing ever! Ebisu is the name of the brand-new Osaka-based life store located on the North Garden side of the mall’s third floor. According to Mall of America’s website, Ebisu is “a unique life store that offers thousands of product categories from Japan. Quality, happiness, and harmony are core values of Ebisu. High quality comes from our willingness to provide the best products to our consumers, happiness is the feeling a consumer gets when shopping in our store and harmony is when the consumer experiences everything we have to offer,” and that is just the cutest thing ever!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
David Letterman
Power 96

Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal

If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Missing Person/Runaway Teen Girl at MN State Fair Found Safe

Update 8/28 6:03 p.m. Nunez has been found safe. Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl. The alert says 14-year-old Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway at the Minnesota State Fair around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Carmen is described as a white female who is five feet tall, slender with brown hair and brown Eyes.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Power 96

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
WOODBURY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers

The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

