Environment

New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?

COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details

Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
POLITICS
NJ home appraisal discrimination: Have you been a victim?

New Jersey is considered a progressive state, sometimes referred to as the melting pot of America because people from so many different races and cultures are living here. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about discriminatory home appraisals. Nichole Nelson, a policy analyst for the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice,...
REAL ESTATE
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely

New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
TRAFFIC
Toms River, NJ
