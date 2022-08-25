Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island is proud to announce its fifth year of partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure to support pediatric cancer. On Thursday, September 1st, Grey Sail will release Rising Hope Hazy Peach IPA at a release party at their Taproom from 12-8pm. The beer will also be available for to-go purchases at the Brewery. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

