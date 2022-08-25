Read full article on original website
DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has lifted the ban on outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks, and management areas that went into effect on August 19. In a press release, DEM stresses that although precipitation amounts from recent storms have reduced both the number...
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Grey Sail launches beer to support Childhood Cancer Research
Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island is proud to announce its fifth year of partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure to support pediatric cancer. On Thursday, September 1st, Grey Sail will release Rising Hope Hazy Peach IPA at a release party at their Taproom from 12-8pm. The beer will also be available for to-go purchases at the Brewery. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
