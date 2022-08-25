ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has lifted the ban on outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks, and management areas that went into effect on August 19. In a press release, DEM stresses that although precipitation amounts from recent storms have reduced both the number...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
TRAFFIC
whatsupnewp.com

Grey Sail launches beer to support Childhood Cancer Research

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island is proud to announce its fifth year of partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure to support pediatric cancer. On Thursday, September 1st, Grey Sail will release Rising Hope Hazy Peach IPA at a release party at their Taproom from 12-8pm. The beer will also be available for to-go purchases at the Brewery. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy