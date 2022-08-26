Read full article on original website
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ
Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!. Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
This Could Be Dangerous – Want To Live At A New Jersey Mall?
Do you ever just sit and stare at your closet unable to make a decision on what to wear while you are getting ready?. Do you always mutter, "I don't have any clothes!" on the regular?. Do your "errands" consist of running to Target to see what new items got...
Homicide investigation underway in Toms River, NJ along Hooper Avenue
A joint investigation is underway after a man was murdered and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Toms River Township. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little made the announcement on Saturday. Through the preliminary investigation, still in its early stages, both law...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. TUE NIGHT: S winds 10...
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
You may have bought knock off merchandise from a South Toms River, NJ business
There is a chance that you may have purchased or at the very least spotted a knockoff counterfeit version of a product with an established brand at a store in South Toms River. As such, a South Toms River man who ran a business in the township has been arrested...
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely
New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
