ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?

It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
BRICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches

New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Beachwood, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Business
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Bayville, NJ
City
Pine Beach, NJ
Beach Radio

The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Coming#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Beach Radio

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely

New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
TRAFFIC
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy