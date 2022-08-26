If you're going to the Ellensburg Rodeo this weekend, you might want to keep this handy checklist near you before and during your visit. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the top 10 best rodeos in the country. Participants in the Ellensburg Rodeo this year can win up to $12,000 in cash and prizes. This is the first big venture back to large-scale Ellensburg events for many of us since the COVID pandemic, so expect slightly bigger crowds than usual. We want to get you PUMPED up with excitement for the Ellensburg Rodeo!

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO