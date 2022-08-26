Read full article on original website
Are Cyclists safe, Should they be on the Yakima Road?
Since the pandemic, we've seen more and more people pick up healthy habits, including cycling. With more cyclists on the road and the pandemic at its end is it still safe? We took a look at the Yakima Roadways and we started to ask that question ourselves. People have taken...
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
6 Things to Get You PUMPED for the Grand Ellensburg Rodeo
If you're going to the Ellensburg Rodeo this weekend, you might want to keep this handy checklist near you before and during your visit. The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the top 10 best rodeos in the country. Participants in the Ellensburg Rodeo this year can win up to $12,000 in cash and prizes. This is the first big venture back to large-scale Ellensburg events for many of us since the COVID pandemic, so expect slightly bigger crowds than usual. We want to get you PUMPED up with excitement for the Ellensburg Rodeo!
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?
Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
5 Easy Workouts you can do in the Yakima Valley
Summer is coming to an end, and some of us have had a hard time giving up our quarantine bodies, meaning we got some extra weight on us. People everywhere are looking for a workout and diet plans. Some people get so overwhelmed that they give up entirely thinking they can't afford to work out.
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
The Top 5 Desserts of The Yakima Valley
We all know Yakima has amazing food, delicious drinks, and phenomenal shops and goods. But have you really gotten a taste of the most delicious desserts in the Yakima valley? Let us be your guide, we found five places with some of the most amazing desserts for you to dive into.
This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros
If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
