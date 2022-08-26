ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Illinois week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with IU head coach Tom Allen as the Hoosiers are just a few days away from their season opening match-up at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini. 1. Illinois at Indiana: The Details. The Illini and Hoosiers meet this Friday at Memorial Stadium....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy