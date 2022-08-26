Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning around 7:30, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of U-MASS Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the Crossroad intersection, they came across a turtle nest where roughly 30 turtles were just hatched. Naturally, the babies' instincts were to make their way toward the water, but they were a long way from home.

