Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat ParadeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
NECN
A teen suspect in the hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an 8-year-old severely hurt earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Jakob Gifford, an 18-year-old from Marstons Mills, was taken into custody Saturday by Yarmouth police detectives and charged with leaving...
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
WCVB
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old driver was charged Monday in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child on Cape Cod earlier this month. Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, is accused in the Aug. 20 crash that injured an 8-year-old boy who was on a scooter, police said. Gifford...
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left a young boy seriously injured earlier this month. Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.
Fall River Man Charged for Destroying Somerset Office, Assaulting Police
SOMERSET — A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a microwave and a toaster around an office and allegedly assaulting police before officers tased him twice on Saturday. Somerset police said in a release that 36-year-old James Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on...
capecoddaily.com
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that […] The post Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
Turnto10.com
(WJAR) — One person died following an ATV crash in Coventry early Saturday morning, officials said. Police responded to a single ATV that had been involved in an accident on Cahoone Road just before 3:45 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not yet been...
ABC6.com
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
NECN
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament
1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
Two Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Smooshed by Traffic Near U-Mass
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning around 7:30, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of U-MASS Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the Crossroad intersection, they came across a turtle nest where roughly 30 turtles were just hatched. Naturally, the babies' instincts were to make their way toward the water, but they were a long way from home.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens
“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
msn.com
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
