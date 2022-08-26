ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Arsenal’s Europa League draw: Gunners to face PSV, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in group stage

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.

Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy , were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs.

Van Nistelrooy was involved in several high-tempered clashes with Arsenal during his playing career, notably with former Gunners defender Martin Keown, when the club’s rivalry with Manchester United was at its peak.

They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group stages last season and were later knocked out by the Italian side in the quarter-finals, as well as the Swiss side FC Zurich.

Pleasingly for Arsenal, they avoided any long trips that could disrupt their Premier League campaign. Arsenal have made a flying start to their season and have won their opening three matches with new star striker Gabriel Jesus settling in quickly.

While Arteta’s side will aim to continue their form and push for the top four again this season, the Europa League should offer the Spaniard a chance to rotate his first team.

The road to this year’s final in Budapest will begin on Thursday 8 September with the group stages set to be completed in early November in order to make way for the Qatar World Cup.

Arteta’s side are returning to European competition after a one-year absence, in which the Gunners narrowly missed out on qualification to the Champions League.

Arsenal had fourth place in their grasp but were beaten to the final qualification spot by rivals Tottenham, who received a favourable draw yesterday.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in their last appearance in the competition two seasons ago. They also were defeated finalists in 2019 under Unai Emery, losing to rivals Chelsea in Baku.

The Independent

The Independent

