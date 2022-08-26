ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Manchester United draw Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonia in Europa League group stage

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sd34n_0hWH2dML00

Manchester United have drawn Spanish side Real Sociedad, Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in the Europa League group stages.

Winners of the competition in 2017, United are back in the Europa League having failed to qualify for the Champions League last season. On their last tournament appearance in 2020/21, they reached the final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but lost to Villarreal on penalties in Gdasnk.

New United manager Erik ten Hag will likely use the Europa League group stages to give chances to players on the fringes of the first team, given the packed fixture list ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which starts in mid-November.

Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League and represent United’s stiffest challenge. The squad carries plenty of talent including homegrown captain Asier Illarramendi, who spent three years away from the club at Real Madrid, and Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal. But Swedish striker Alexander Isak is on the verge of completing a big-money transfer to Newcastle United.

Sheriff have dominated Moldovan football over recent years and grabbed headlines around the world last year when they beat Real Madrid – the eventual European champions – at the Bernabeu. Uefa has prohibited matches being played in Sheriff’s region of Transnistria, due to its political alignment with Russia, so Sheriff must find an alternative venue to host their home games.

Omonia are based in the Cypriot capital Nicosia and have a rich domestic history with 21 league titles and 15 cups. They met Manchester City in the first round of the 2008-09 Europa League, losing both legs 2-1. The club were managed by former United defender Henning Berg until his sacking in February, when he was replaced by ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The road to this year’s final in Budapest will begin on Thursday 8 September with the group stages set to be completed in early November in order to make way for the Qatar World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.Still, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking to his forward line to provide be more clinical in front of goal after missing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers bemoans instability at Leicester after ‘very challenging’ summer

Brendan Rodgers admits instability at Leicester City has impacted their start to the season.The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after four games ahead of Thursday’s visit of Manchester United.They are poised to sell Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for around £70million after a transfer saga which saw the defender fail to turn up for training.Rodgers has been unable to sign reinforcements – with the exception of the free arrival of goalkeeper Alex Smithies – without big-money sales, while he has yet to generate an expected clearout of squad players.It has all added to the uncertainty at the King Power...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 5: Ilkay Gundogan, William Saliba, Lewis Dunk and more

Ilkay GundoganAfter a benching in Saturday’s comeback against Crystal Palace, chances are Gundogan will return to the starting line-up against a Nottingham Forest defence that has looked leaky, despite only conceding five goals in four games.Manchester City could easily score that many in one night and Gundogan would likely be involved, given that only Erling Haaland has taken more shots per 90 minutes among Pep Guardiola’s squad so far.William SalibaNo clean sheet for Arsenal last time out and it was Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel who scored the winning goal but both continue to look like solid defensive picks, not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Asier Illarramendi
Person
Henning Berg
Person
Alexander Isak
The Independent

‘What an idiot!’: Lewis Hamilton savaged by Fernando Alonso after Belgian Grand Prix collision

Fernando Alonso called Lewis Hamilton an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first” after the pair collided on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, forcing the Mercedes driver out of the race.Hamilton, who started the race at Spa behind Alonso and fourth on the grid, attempted a move on the outside of the Spaniard early in the race.F1 LIVE: Latest updates from hectic Belgian Grand PrixBut there was contact as Alonso held the inside line, with Hamilton being sent airborne in a dramatic incident.The damage sustained by Hamilton forced the seven-time champion to retire...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy