New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. TUE NIGHT: S winds 10...
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
The NJ drought is ramping up forest fire danger statewide
With the hot, dry weather continuing fire danger levels in New Jersey are starting to rise. Much of the state is now facing a moderate wildfire risk, but officials are warning that could shoot higher by the end of this week. Greg McLaughlin, the chief of the state forest fire...
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
There is such an urgent, dire need for drug prevention and recovery in New Jersey
There is a dark cloud remaining ever-present over the skies of New Jersey derived from a storm of a years-long drug epidemic wreaking havoc on countless lives in our communities, claiming many of them. This, in spite of countless efforts by many to restore sunshine and cast out the demons...
Lafayette, NJ trail closed after bird flu kills more than 100 vultures
LAFAYETTE — A less than half-mile stretch of the Sussex Branch Trail was closed over the weekend after state Division of Fish & Wildlife officials last week said more than 100 black vultures had died in the vicinity this month due to avian influenza. More commonly known as bird...
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?
COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
NJ home appraisal discrimination: Have you been a victim?
New Jersey is considered a progressive state, sometimes referred to as the melting pot of America because people from so many different races and cultures are living here. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about discriminatory home appraisals. Nichole Nelson, a policy analyst for the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice,...
If You Hear These Codes Over A Store PA System In New Jersey Get Out Immediately
Have you ever been shopping and heard an associate make an announcement over the PA system? Usually, it is to page someone or ask for a price check. However, you should know that there are certain "codes" to listen for because if you do hear them, you should leave immediately.
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?
Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night. They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well. Dinner wraps...
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
