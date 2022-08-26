ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ home appraisal discrimination: Have you been a victim?

New Jersey is considered a progressive state, sometimes referred to as the melting pot of America because people from so many different races and cultures are living here. Nevertheless, there is growing concern about discriminatory home appraisals. Nichole Nelson, a policy analyst for the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice,...
REAL ESTATE
