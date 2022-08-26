Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
oucampus.org
6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)
3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
oucampus.org
8326 E Columbus Ave
CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE! REMODELED! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS! GRASS YARD! - Single Family Detached, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Close to Downtown Scottsdale, Remodeled in 2016 with Tile floors in all living areas! New Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave! Dual Pane Windows! Grass Backyard! Pets ok! Fresh new paint! Home completely remodeled! Ready for immediate move in!
oucampus.org
323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
oucampus.org
12888 N B St
Awesome Singe Level Home in El Mirage - Spacious 4 bedroom home recently updated including a gorgeous new kitchen! Open great room floor plan, crown molding, ceiling fans, neutral interior paint, extended pavers back patio. Do not disturb the occupants without first making an appointment with the list agent. Location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oucampus.org
3049 N 24th Lane
Nice 2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
oucampus.org
10408 W. Calle De Plata
3 Bedroom w/Den 2 Bathroom in Villa de Paz - Freshly painted and brand new carpet in this single story 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom in Villa de Paz. The guest bathroom shower recently updated. This home is just shy of 1500 square feet with a huge backyard for entertaining. You will need to provide your own fridge, washer & dryer.
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
2525 E. Siesta Ln
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This first floor unit has been completely updated. 2 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Very spacious living room with room for oversized furniture.. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, and stainless appliances which include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Full size washer and dryer included. There is a patio with storage room. Water & trash included.
AZFamily
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t already, Tuesday is the deadline for folks to apply for the city of Mesa’s housing voucher program. And already they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. It’s been since 2016 that...
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
onscene.tv
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
12news.com
Marine on most-wanted list for murder of Phoenix woman arrested
PHOENIX — A Marine who was among the most wanted fugitives in the nation for the murder of a Phoenix woman has been arrested. Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr. was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Krystal Mitchell, 30, was...
KTAR.com
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
Comments / 0