arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
East Valley Tribune
CA teachers buy Mesa project for $167M
Workers are still putting the finishing touches on a 1.2 million square foot industrial warehouse just off the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway ramp at Elliot Road, but the property has already sold for an eye-popping $167 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Joe Cesta, executive vice president...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
KTAR.com
Dozens of Valley theaters celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 tickets
PHOENIX — As part of the recently launched National Cinema Day, single-movie ticket prices at many box offices will be sold for $3 on Saturday. Dozens of theaters around the Valley will participate in the national event in hopes to attract moviegoers and fanatics alike as box offices during Labor Day weekend tend to bring little visitors.
nomadlawyer.org
Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
12news.com
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
azbex.com
Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily
An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
