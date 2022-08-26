3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO