Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)
3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
8326 E Columbus Ave
CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE! REMODELED! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS! GRASS YARD! - Single Family Detached, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Close to Downtown Scottsdale, Remodeled in 2016 with Tile floors in all living areas! New Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave! Dual Pane Windows! Grass Backyard! Pets ok! Fresh new paint! Home completely remodeled! Ready for immediate move in!
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
12888 N B St
Awesome Singe Level Home in El Mirage - Spacious 4 bedroom home recently updated including a gorgeous new kitchen! Open great room floor plan, crown molding, ceiling fans, neutral interior paint, extended pavers back patio. Do not disturb the occupants without first making an appointment with the list agent. Location.
3049 N 24th Lane
Nice 2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
CA teachers buy Mesa project for $167M
Workers are still putting the finishing touches on a 1.2 million square foot industrial warehouse just off the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway ramp at Elliot Road, but the property has already sold for an eye-popping $167 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Joe Cesta, executive vice president...
Turquoise brings a new experience to Glendale
The West Valley is getting an addition to its wine scene. Set to open its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31, Turquoise Wine Cellar and Tasting Room is looking to share its passion for wine and offer opportunities to explore varietals from around the world in an approachable way. “Everything about it...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Phoenix
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Phoenix. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
2525 E. Siesta Ln
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This first floor unit has been completely updated. 2 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Very spacious living room with room for oversized furniture.. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, and stainless appliances which include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Full size washer and dryer included. There is a patio with storage room. Water & trash included.
Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago
PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words. In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's. "First...
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
