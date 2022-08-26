Read full article on original website
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To Arizona
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New Location
6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)
3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
8326 E Columbus Ave
CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE! REMODELED! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS! GRASS YARD! - Single Family Detached, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Close to Downtown Scottsdale, Remodeled in 2016 with Tile floors in all living areas! New Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave! Dual Pane Windows! Grass Backyard! Pets ok! Fresh new paint! Home completely remodeled! Ready for immediate move in!
323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
12888 N B St
Awesome Singe Level Home in El Mirage - Spacious 4 bedroom home recently updated including a gorgeous new kitchen! Open great room floor plan, crown molding, ceiling fans, neutral interior paint, extended pavers back patio. Do not disturb the occupants without first making an appointment with the list agent. Location.
3049 N 24th Lane
Nice 2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t already, Tuesday is the deadline for folks to apply for the city of Mesa’s housing voucher program. And already they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. It’s been since 2016 that...
2525 E. Siesta Ln
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This first floor unit has been completely updated. 2 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Very spacious living room with room for oversized furniture.. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, and stainless appliances which include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Full size washer and dryer included. There is a patio with storage room. Water & trash included.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago
PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words. In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's. "First...
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
