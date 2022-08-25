LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its founder, Will Jessup, will become its first-ever Chief Transformation Officer. Stepping into Will’s former role as Head of Services will be Yoav Cohen, who has been named President of TheoremOne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005344/en/ TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit, including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution. (Photo: TheoremOne)

