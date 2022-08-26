Read full article on original website
Former treasurer Shannon O’Brien picked to lead cannabis board
FORMER STATE TREASURER Shannon O’Brien, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2002, will be the next chair of the Cannabis Control Commission. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced the appointment Tuesday. O’Brien will be sworn in Thursday, the fifth anniversary of the commission’s founding. O’Brien replaces Sarah Kim, who...
Palfrey quits AG’s race, endorses Campbell
IN A MOVE that scrambles the Democratic primary for attorney general one week before the election, Quentin Palfrey announced he is ending his campaign and throwing his support behind Andrea Campbell. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general who also held posts in the Obama and Biden administrations, was the endorsed...
Ready to sue to protect tax cap giveback
NEARLY 40 YEARS AGO, the esteemed taxpayer watchdog group Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) and the Massachusetts High Tech Council (MHTC) had the foresight to fight and win the passage of a taxpayer protection law. That law would prevent taxpayers from being gouged during times of plenty, when state tax revenues skyrocket far more quickly than wages and the standard of living. For only the second time since its passage, that protection law has been triggered and this time in a spectacular fashion.
