To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival, Verrill Farm Sunflower 01:10

BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.

MARSHFIELD FAIR

An August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year.

Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.

https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/

When: August 19-28, noon-10pm

Where: 140 Main Street, Marshfield

Cost: $15 online, children 6 and under can go for free

BOSTON UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL

This Saturday, the Boston Ukrainian Festival is being held at BU Beach. From 2-8 p.m., as part of the program, you'll find an outdoor summer concert, food, dancing, and activities for kids. The festival is free to attend.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-annual-ukrainian-festival-tickets-374600800077

When: Saturday, August 27, 2-8pm

Where: BU Beach, 270 Bay State Road, Boston

Cost: $0-$50

VERRILL FARM SUNFLOWERS, SELFIES & BOUQUETS

Over at Verrill Farm, snapping a great photo is made easy. The Concord Farm is hosting sunflowers, selfies, and bouquets. Entrance to the field is $10, and from there, take in the scenery and pick your own sunflowers!

https://verrillfarm.com/

When: Weekdays 10am-1pm, Weekends 10am-3pm

Where: Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Rd., Concord

Cost: $10 Sunflower Field Passes (Required for ages 10+); Includes 5 sunflower stems

BOSTON JAZZ FESTIVAL

And the Boston Jazz Festival returns to the Seaport on Saturday, and it's free to the public throughout the day. Enjoy a lineup of jazz artists from around the world.

https://bostonjazzfest.org/about-bjf/

When: Saturday, August 27, 12-9pm

Where: Boston Maritime Park in the Seaport District

Cost: Free