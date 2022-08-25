ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Patti LaBelle and whoa, Nelly (Wednesday, Aug. 31)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Have a Big & Rich time with Culture Club (Tuesday, Aug. 30)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See photos as Foreigner rocks a big crowd Sunday at the NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. -- Rock band Foreigner played the main stage at Chevy Park at the New York State Fair Sunday night to a huge crowd at the end of a sweltering day. Syracuse.com will have a full review of the show later this morning. In the meantime, enjoy these photos from reporter Charlie Miller.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
newyorkupstate.com

LeAnn Rimes returning to Central New York for holiday concert

Country star LeAnn Rimes is returning to Central New York for a holiday concert. The Grammy-winning singer will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 2 at. 8 p.m. The show is her only East Coast stop on her 2022 “Joy: The Holiday Tour” dates.
VERONA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 9 forecast: It will likely be the coolest day of the whole fair

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After record-breaking heat and heavy rain early this week, the weather turns cooler and drier on Thursday, the ninth day of the 2022 New York State Fair. Thursday, in fact, will probably be the coolest day of the entire 13-day fair, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By the time country singer Riley Green takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bryce Vine throws a summer party for the (sour patch) kids at NYS Fair (review, photos)

If you don’t know who Bryce Vine is, ask your kids. A few thousand of them were at his party Sunday evening at the New York State Fair. Vine performed at Chevy Court at 6 p.m., effortlessly bouncing between genre-blending songs like “Sour Patch Kids,” “Drew Barrymore” and (his Loud Luxury collaboration) “I’m Not Alright.” Hip-hop, alternative rock, R&B, dance — whatever you want to call it, it was impossible not to join in the fun as the largely high school- and college-aged crowd danced and sang along.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Nelly
Person
Cowboy Troy
Person
Jeff Rosenstock
newyorkupstate.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning

Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Update: The Catholic Mass is back at the New York State Fair

The traditional Roman Catholic Mass will return the New York State Fair this Sunday after what the the fair’s interim director admitted was a “hiccup” that led to its cancellation last weekend. The Mass has been held each Sunday during the fair for nearly 50 years. But...
SOLVAY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Tlc#Concert#Pop Music#New York State Fair#Culture Club#The New York Experience#Midway#Chevy Court#The Cartoon Network#Syracuse University
newyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
newyorkupstate.com

Thunderstorms, flooding rain could hit NY State Fair today: See what time

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the rainiest and stormiest day so far of the 2022 New York State Fair. “There’s a pretty good chance there are going to be thunderstorms at the state fair,” said Adam Gill, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It looks like as early as 3 p.m., but most likely between 4 and 6 p.m.”
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy