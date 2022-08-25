Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: Patti LaBelle and whoa, Nelly (Wednesday, Aug. 31)
NYS Fair concert guide: Patti LaBelle and whoa, Nelly (Wednesday, Aug. 31)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We'll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year's bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: Have a Big & Rich time with Culture Club (Tuesday, Aug. 30)
NYS Fair concert guide: Have a Big & Rich time with Culture Club (Tuesday, Aug. 30)
newyorkupstate.com
Day 8 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The I ♥ NY statue next at Gate One of the New York State Fair must be one of the most-used structures within the 375-acre fairgrounds. A good percentage of people walking through one of the nine arches take a left and stop at the serifed type for their first photo of the day.
newyorkupstate.com
See photos as Foreigner rocks a big crowd Sunday at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. -- Rock band Foreigner played the main stage at Chevy Park at the New York State Fair Sunday night to a huge crowd at the end of a sweltering day. Syracuse.com will have a full review of the show later this morning. In the meantime, enjoy these photos from reporter Charlie Miller.
newyorkupstate.com
LeAnn Rimes returning to Central New York for holiday concert
Country star LeAnn Rimes is returning to Central New York for a holiday concert. The Grammy-winning singer will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 2 at. 8 p.m. The show is her only East Coast stop on her 2022 “Joy: The Holiday Tour” dates.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair 2022 day 9 forecast: It will likely be the coolest day of the whole fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After record-breaking heat and heavy rain early this week, the weather turns cooler and drier on Thursday, the ninth day of the 2022 New York State Fair. Thursday, in fact, will probably be the coolest day of the entire 13-day fair, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By the time country singer Riley Green takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
newyorkupstate.com
Bryce Vine throws a summer party for the (sour patch) kids at NYS Fair (review, photos)
If you don’t know who Bryce Vine is, ask your kids. A few thousand of them were at his party Sunday evening at the New York State Fair. Vine performed at Chevy Court at 6 p.m., effortlessly bouncing between genre-blending songs like “Sour Patch Kids,” “Drew Barrymore” and (his Loud Luxury collaboration) “I’m Not Alright.” Hip-hop, alternative rock, R&B, dance — whatever you want to call it, it was impossible not to join in the fun as the largely high school- and college-aged crowd danced and sang along.
newyorkupstate.com
Cheer him on: Upstate NY teen competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Buffalo, N.Y. — This kid from Upstate New York sure has got talent. Jaden Coronado, a Buffalo teen headed into his senior year of high school, will perform tonight on “America’s Got Talent” with Acapop! KIDS, an all-kids a capella group. Coronado is a student at...
newyorkupstate.com
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
newyorkupstate.com
Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning
Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
newyorkupstate.com
Update: The Catholic Mass is back at the New York State Fair
The traditional Roman Catholic Mass will return the New York State Fair this Sunday after what the the fair’s interim director admitted was a “hiccup” that led to its cancellation last weekend. The Mass has been held each Sunday during the fair for nearly 50 years. But...
newyorkupstate.com
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
newyorkupstate.com
BBQ pork with Reese’s Cups? This sandwich is now a NY State Fair delicacy (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The sign hanging above Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit stand promoting “The Latest Craze” at the New York State Fair is raising a lot of eyebrows. It should be raising a lot of hands here because it’s so much better than it sounds.
newyorkupstate.com
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair 2022 day 6 forecast: How bad will it get on fair’s hottest day yet?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Today will be the hottest day of the 2022 New York State Fair so far. The temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees, and with oppressive humidity it could feel like 97, the National Weather Service said. If you’re walking around on the pavement at the...
newyorkupstate.com
Thunderstorms, flooding rain could hit NY State Fair today: See what time
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the rainiest and stormiest day so far of the 2022 New York State Fair. “There’s a pretty good chance there are going to be thunderstorms at the state fair,” said Adam Gill, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It looks like as early as 3 p.m., but most likely between 4 and 6 p.m.”
newyorkupstate.com
Holy cow, there’s a lot of milk: Here’s what 2 first-timers thought about the NY State Fair
For many Central New Yorkers, the State Fair is a cherished tradition. Most have some kind of childhood memories there. Some have been going every year for decades. But for newcomers, the region’s biggest festival can seem, well, strange. After all, it’s just a fair, right?. Wrong. Syracuse.com...
newyorkupstate.com
How to stream Syracuse football’s full 2022 season: Schedule, TV channels, live stream
The Syracuse University football team will host the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome on September 3 to open the 2022 football season, which includes 12 games scheduled through the end of November. Fans who can’t make it to the game can still tune in all season long on...
newyorkupstate.com
90 minutes to work? See Upstate NY counties where most ‘super commuters’ live
“Super commuters,” workers with a commute of 90 minutes or more one way, are found in abundance in the New York City area, but they’re around in Upstate New York too, according to a recent list from Stacker. Stacker compiled the list and ranked the top 50 New...
