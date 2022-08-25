ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

WCTV

Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of a suspect for two recent deadly shootings in the community less than a week apart. Investigators say Arderrious Smith, 23, faces first-degree murder charges in the Aug.21 killing of Quadre Kirkland. Police say 20-year-old Kirkland was found shot...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
VALDOSTA, GA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

New Lowndes County (GA) Fire Station to Help with EMS Response Time

The Lowndes (GA) County Fire Rescue team unveiled Phase Two of its fire expansion plan August 25 with a hose uncoupling for a new fire station on Bemiss Road to better serve the unincorporated area, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. Bemiss Fire Station 5 will be staffed with full-time firefighters...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of severely abusing a two year old girl was just found guilty of aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be sentenced next month. Clayton Pafford was arrested back in May 2019 after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase near...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

wfxl.com

ecbpublishing.com

Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr.

Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr. (Ken), age 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Toluca, N. C. on May 25, 1944. He was the son of Neal and Ophelia Fortune of Morganton, N. C.Ken moved to Florida and joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1972.
MONTICELLO, FL
WALB 10

Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what you would do in an active shooter situation?. People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for those incidents. Incidents are rising continuously in this country but there are steps that you can learn to help you respond in an active shooter incident.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street. According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots. The gunshots came from...
QUINCY, FL

