WCTV
Gadsden County religious leaders hold a ‘Stop the Violence Rally’ following a string of shootings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department arrested twenty-three year old Arderrious Smith in connection to the shooting deaths of two young adults Monday. 20 year-old Auadre Kirkland was killed on august 21st and then 18 year old Ashanti Lewis was murdered 5 days later. On Tuesday night, community...
WCTV
Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of a suspect for two recent deadly shootings in the community less than a week apart. Investigators say Arderrious Smith, 23, faces first-degree murder charges in the Aug.21 killing of Quadre Kirkland. Police say 20-year-old Kirkland was found shot...
WCTV
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
WCTV
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Lowndes County (GA) Fire Station to Help with EMS Response Time
The Lowndes (GA) County Fire Rescue team unveiled Phase Two of its fire expansion plan August 25 with a hose uncoupling for a new fire station on Bemiss Road to better serve the unincorporated area, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. Bemiss Fire Station 5 will be staffed with full-time firefighters...
WCTV
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of severely abusing a two year old girl was just found guilty of aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be sentenced next month. Clayton Pafford was arrested back in May 2019 after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase near...
City of Quincy sees two homicides in seven days
The Recent Violence comes just months after cities across Gadsden County saw an increase in violent crimes in late June including two home invasions. One in Quincy, the other in Midway.
WALB 10
wfxl.com
Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
LCSO investigating shooting in area of Tower Road; suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night that it is investigating a shooting.
ecbpublishing.com
Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr.
Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr. (Ken), age 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Toluca, N. C. on May 25, 1944. He was the son of Neal and Ophelia Fortune of Morganton, N. C.Ken moved to Florida and joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1972.
WCTV
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in northwest Leon County Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road and John Boy Lane. It was learned during the investigation that a group of people got into an argument which led to shots being fired.
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
WALB 10
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what you would do in an active shooter situation?. People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for those incidents. Incidents are rising continuously in this country but there are steps that you can learn to help you respond in an active shooter incident.
WCTV
FAMU housing crisis continues: dorms emptied due to fire, flooding, pest control
First fog, then more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the tropics for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
WCTV
Perry residents gather for the “Fight like Addison” Benefit to raise money for Addison Bethea and her family
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday in Taylor County a “Fight Like Addison” benefit ride and concert event was held at the Forest Capital Park in Perry in honor of the shark bite survivor. Hundreds came out in support to raise funds for Addison Bethea and her family Saturday...
WCTV
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street. According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots. The gunshots came from...
Exit 11 bridge on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County to be removed
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 exit 11 interchange on Monday.
