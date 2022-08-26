ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be badly hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows.

The RAC said the cost of a full charge at home for an EV with a 64-kilowatt hour battery – such as a Kia e-Niro – will be £33.80 under the new cap which comes into force on October 1.

That is compared with £18.37 under the current cap, and £13.69 for last winter’s price limit.

The rising cost of electricity is affecting so many areas of people’s lives

Rod Dennis, RAC

The figures represent the cost when using a seven-kilowatt charger.

EVs have soared in popularity in recent months, ahead of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK from 2030.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show there was a 50% increase in registrations of pure electric cars during the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2021.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The impact of the energy price cap increase will certainly be felt by drivers who charge their electric cars at home, with a full charge of a typical family-sized electric SUV costing 84% more from 1 October than it does under the current cap.

“Despite recent falls in the price of petrol and diesel, the cost of charging at home is still good value compared to paying for either fuel, but again underlines just how the rising cost of electricity is affecting so many areas of people’s lives.

“We’re also aware that public chargepoint operators are having no choice but to increase their prices to reflect the rising wholesale costs they’re faced with, which will heavily impact drivers who have no choice other than to charge up away from home.

“The RAC continues to support the FairCharge’s campaign for the Government to cut the VAT rate levied on electricity from public charge points to 5%, to mirror the rate charged on domestic electricity.”

Ben Nelmes, co-founder and head of policy at green consultancy New AutoMotive, said: “Even with rising electricity prices, EVs will continue to be much cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars.

“There are still great offers for EV electricity tariffs to further reduce the cost of charging.

“EVs can and should be part of the solution to the cost-of-living crisis.”

Emily Seymour, energy and sustainability editor at consumer group Which?, said: “A big part of the electric vehicle appeal has always been lower running costs, but these price rises could jeopardise more people making the switch to electric cars.

“Many non-hybrid petrol drivers will still save money by switching to electric, but for many diesel drivers that now won’t be the case.

“In a recent survey, we found that the upfront cost of buying an EV is the biggest barrier preventing drivers from considering an electric vehicle – and this latest energy price rise could further prevent people from making the switch.”

Thom Thurrific
3d ago

Remember the oil embargo of the 70's when you could only buy 5 gallons if you could find it! and standard in line for hours? Sorry sir...."you can only purschase 15 minutes of electricity" happy motoring!

K.Smith
3d ago

They con you with the climate and so called clean energy when in fact more than 50% of that energy is made from fossil fuels , then when they have you, they make you pay high prices to line their pockets. These climate people are the ones who own the companies that produce and supply electrical energy. They fly around the world with fuel supplied aircraft laughing at all the little people believing their lies. We as humans have no control over climate or it’s changes. We cannot and will not change what happens with the climate. It’s all in God’s hands. God and God alone calls the shots and the world’s end.

ReelPatriot
3d ago

See how great your electric car holds up when your stuck on a highway backed up because of snow .. You’re going to freeze to death .. better bring a 10 mile extension cord

