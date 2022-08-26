Read full article on original website
How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic
Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, August 31!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 31st balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloons to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Sponsored by Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival. Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
19 Best Romantic Getaways in Idaho (Hotels, Resorts, & Lodges)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Idaho is a romantic treasure tucked into the Pacific Northwest of the Western United States. Its natural landscape makes it an idyllic place for any couple to visit.
Are Babysitter Salaries Really on the Decline in Idaho?
As a parent, I can appreciate the value that a babysitter or a nanny brings to a household. It allows you to make much-needed time for yourself or for yourself and your significant other while also ensuring your kids have someone to take care of them. The entire process of...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Idaho viral Tik Tok star Doggface208 makes acting debut
BOISE, Idaho — The viral Tik Toker from Idaho will now be moving to television screens as he makes his acting debut in Reservation Dogs. Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208, became an overnight sensation in Sept. of 2020, after he posted a video of him skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray and lipsyncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams".
Boise Welcomes Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic This Week
It's Labor Day Weekend in the Treasure Valley and that means balloons will be flying once again in Boise. Yes, we'll have a few days of triple digits this week, but that will not stop the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic from kicking off this week at Ann Morrison Park. The event is free thanks to Cap Ed Credit Union. Over fifty balloons will fly over the Treasure Valley skies from Wednesday, August 31st, to the final flights on Sunday, September 4th. It is one of the truly unique events in the area where kids of all ages flock to Boise every morning to see the balloons take flight. If you're new to the area and can't make it in the morning, there's always Friday night's Night Glow.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
Boise’s 5 Largest Homes for Sale Are Positively Incredible [PHOTOS]
On any given day of the week, you can find some publication talking about the Boise housing market. Many of those articles agree that our housing market is totally overvalued. Others say that 70% of the homes on the market have seen price drops. Even if that’s true, those prices aren’t dropping as quickly or as much as those of us who already call Boise home would like them to.
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”
The Forbidden 'Wild' Corn Dogs
Occurred on August 18, 2022 / Middleton, Idaho, USA: "I was talking to M=my daughter and her friends about those 'wild' corn dogs and wanted to try some. So I pulled over on the side of the road and let them pick a couple. They picked two of them. My da.
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States
If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
Why The Hashtag #iHateIdaho Will Make You Love Idaho More
Social media is an interesting thing. It could be used for good, promoting a business, connecting with old friends, and of course, sharing your true feelings on that state of Idaho. Such is the case on Twitter and people aren't holding back. The thing is, reading some of these Tweets...
Meta's new Idaho data center draws controversy
After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small southwest Idaho town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city, residents gave myriad reasons why they opposed the idea. And the consolations of a new water treatment facility and funding for public services from Meta were not enough to sway those who felt ire toward the...
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
