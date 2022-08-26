Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading
READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
WGAL
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said. This is a developing story. Check back...
Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
fox29.com
Wanted man caught, arrested during catalytic converter theft in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A wanted man is off the streets after police say he was taken into custody for new crimes last week. Police were responding to a catalytic convertor theft in progress when they found 43-year-old Reda Enhali. The alleged theft occurred near 7th and North Broom Streets in...
Early morning fire damages Lancaster County business
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Spot Fire Rescue was called to battle a fire in East Earl Township just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The initially one-alarm fire started in the warehouse side of a business on the 100 block of Teddy Drive. The fire primarily burned along the...
Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.
Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WFMZ-TV Online
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident
An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Fuel Theft at Trappe Store
TRAPPE PA – Acts of alleged “criminal mischief and theft” that occurred at the Advanced Auto Parts retail store, 130 W. Main St., continue to be investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, it reported Monday (Aug. 22, 2022). Troopers said they...
Man injured after shooting overnight Sunday in Northeast Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 1am Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 800 block of Hampden Blvd. Police were initially dispatched to 1200 block of Windsor Street for the report of a shooting. Once on-scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the arm and abdomen.
msn.com
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According to police, the victim was...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
