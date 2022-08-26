ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

firststateupdate.com

Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading

READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
READING, PA
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said. This is a developing story. Check back...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.

Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river

READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident

An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigating Fuel Theft at Trappe Store

TRAPPE PA – Acts of alleged “criminal mischief and theft” that occurred at the Advanced Auto Parts retail store, 130 W. Main St., continue to be investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, it reported Monday (Aug. 22, 2022). Troopers said they...
TRAPPE, PA
msn.com

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According to police, the victim was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

