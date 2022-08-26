BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.

