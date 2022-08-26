Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a wrong-way car crash in Westmoreland County. The 911 call for the crash along Route 31 between Renaissance Festival Lane and Nichols Road came in around 5:55 a.m., officials told Channel 11. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened in the area of Hughes Lane and Mount Pleasant Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Times News
Car hits pole, lands in stream in Franklin
A crash along Long Run Road in Franklin Township led to a power outage Monday afternoon. The crash occurred about 3 p.m. as the driver was traveling east and apparently lost control, went off the road and snapped off a utility pole. The car continued on, coming to rest in...
Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty
A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen man indicted on federal drug, gun charges
A Monessen man was indicted by a federal grand jury after federal and state investigators said he was in possession of drugs on three occasions, according to court papers unsealed Monday. Rashawn Ford, 27, is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a...
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death in Aliquippa Identified By Beaver County Coroner
(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death
(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deputy halts courtroom attack before guilty plea in Monroeville Mall shooting
Before a courtroom attack disrupted a Monday plea hearing, the grief between the two mothers was palpable. One woman desperately wanted the other to know her son did not intend to kill anyone. The other woman tried to forgive the young man who took her own son’s life in the...
newsonthegreen.com
Alleged code violator acquitted
A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
Comments / 0