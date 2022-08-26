Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
Inside the Magic
Did Universal Add ‘The Simpsons’ to the Park Too Late?
While Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most popular destinations in Florida, a recent post discussed if an area of the Park was added “too late.”. With highly themed areas, thrilling and fun attractions for the whole family, dining and entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder Universal Orlando Resort welcomes thousands of Guests every day. From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Marvel Super Hero Island, Guests can enjoy many fun adventures during their trips to the Orlando theme park.
Bay News 9
ICON Park announces its first Oktoberfest celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has announced plans for its first Oktoberfest celebration. ICON Park will host an Oktoberfest celebration this year. The event will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. It will feature special beers, German dishes and live entertainment. The 20-acre International...
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
Bay News 9
Brevard County artist creates joy on sea and land
Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she enjoys putting smiles on people’s faces, whether it’s with a surfboard or a piece of chalk. Sandra Goodwin, 44, says she spends a lot of her time trying to put smiles on the faces of the people in her community. She has been...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
treasurecoast.com
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?
A Weekend in Florida: Orlando and Visiting My Best Friend
We all need a little weekend getaway every now and then. Staycations are nice but sometimes, you want to go to a place that's further than areas close to you. A change in scenery or pace is what your mind and body need sometimes.
Inhabitat.com
New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green
Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
allears.net
2024 Will Bring Epic New Restaurants To Orlando
It’s no secret that there’s so much to do in Orlando. Of course, you’ve got Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Sea World Orlando you can visit for theme park visits, but there are also plenty of other restaurants and attractions outside of those parks. Pointe Orlando is an outdoor shopping center in the I-Drive area that has just announced they have three new immersive bar and restaurant concepts for 2024.
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
Bubbakoo’s Opens Landmark Orlando, FL Store
With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this is the first location in the country testing a sports bar
msn.com
Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
attractionsmagazine.com
Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex
Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
Art’s Sandwich Shop celebrates 50 years in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world-famous Art’s Sandwich Shop in Orlando is turning 50 this year. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns were at the shop this week to help celebrate. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both leaders were there before the lunch...
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
