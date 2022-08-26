Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
newyorksocialdiary.com
Midtown is having its moment
As the sun sets on summer and the crowds stream into New York, many new boutiques, stores, restaurants and even hotels are opening. Yes, hotels. The Four Seasons may still be closed for major renovations with some never to open again (Hôtel Plaza Athénée … sigh), but the brand new Aman hotel and residences has opened in the Crown Building on 57th Street. Reputed to be the most expensive hotel in the city, we will see if the condos fetch record prices. Aman is offering 100 New Yorkers a chance to join its uber-luxury health spa for a $100,000 initiation fee, and a mere $15,000 a year in dues. Welcome to the post-pandemic neighborhood!
tripsavvy.com
One of New York City's Largest Hotels Just Got a Major Makeover
The New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, one of the city's largest hotels, just received a million-dollar makeover, and impressive doesn't begin to describe the hotel's new look. Opened in 1985, the hotel sits in the epicenter of Times Square and has become one of the metropolis's most iconic...
biteofthebest.com
An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC
An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC. No upper Eastsider I spoke to could believe I had never been to the iconic JG Melon neighborhood burger joint. I went to this laid-back pub for the first time this summer and only had to wait about 10 minutes, which I heard was not bad. There’s generally a 30-minute wait for this cash-only pub on Third Avenue that’s been on the Northeast corner of 74th Street since 1972.
cohaitungchi.com
80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December
It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s real estate subsidy program is dead. What should a revived version look like?
Remember “the poor door,” the unofficial name for the separate entrance for nonrich people in an Upper West Side luxury development? Heard of so-called 80/20 projects? Know anyone who scored an apartment via New York City’s housing lottery?. Those are all better-known keywords for New York’s 421-a...
An Immersive Titanic Exhibit Is Coming To New York This Fall
The tale of the Titanic is featured in countless history books, films and TV series. However, there is rarely a chance to see parts of this piece of history in real life…until now. Step back in time to learn the true history of those aboard the fated ship at Titanic. The Exhibition, which will arrive this fall in New York. The exhibit features original objects belonging to passengers, recreations of the ship’s interior, and moving recollections of heroism from those who survived. It’s truly a moving and unmissable experience to be a part of. This experience allows guests to learn more about the 1912 tragedy, over a century later. Titanic. The Exhibition is created by award-winning events producer Musealia. A variety of objects from passengers are displayed, remembering a very human side to the story of the ship’s sinking.
Afternoon Addition: Mayor Adams to celebrate birthday at a Manhattan club (spoiler: it's not Zero Bond)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams smiles as he speaks to reporters in Albany. The mayor reportedly will have an exclusive birthday party at a Manhattan club this week. (Samantha Max/Staff) In today's New York City news round up, the latest on Mayor Eric Adams' nightlife plans. [ more › ]
getitforless.info
PATRÓN PATIO-The Rooftop at Pier 17
Soak Up The Sunshine At This Rooftop Oases! Savor top-shelf tequila cocktails & a top-notch view of the Brooklyn Bridge at the brand-new, walk-up lounge from our partner, Patrón Tequila. PATRÓN PATIO. SUN–WED 12PM – 11PM. THU–SAT 12PM – 12AM. Also Head to The...
Eater
The Hottest New Bakeries in NYC Right Now
There’s never been a better time for bakeries in the city, where New Yorkers can get truly amazing breads, decadent pastries, delightful cookies, over-the-top doughnuts, and baked goods representing traditions from around the world. While the pandemic certainly led us into baking deep dives, the bakery revival has been...
This Airy 400-Square-Foot Brooklyn Studio Offers a Fresh Escape From The City
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to Brooklyn after living on the Upper West Side for a few years. I wanted a break of Manhattan and the tiny shoebox studios that were the only housing offerings in my price point.
worldatlas.com
The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York
While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
cititour.com
Adventurous Eaters Should Head to Uncle Wang in Sunset Park
Uncle Wang from the outside is rather non-descript. Inside there is some counter space and tables available with colorful stools that appear to be more fit for a children's playroom rather than a restaurant. But don’t be discouraged, it’s the food that is worthy of a visit. The menu ranges from mainstays like shrimp fried rice and General Tso’s chicken to delicacies like chewy pieces of pig’s ear sliced thin and smothered in a stew of celery and chilies. Other offerings include pork with Fu Zhou sauce, rabbit noodle soup and braised ribbon fish. Most dishes are in the $7 to $8 range and served with a healthy side of rice. Open late.
cititour.com
New York City's New Inflation Special
With the price of street hot dog (aka dirty water dog) now topping 4 dollars in Times Square; a Carne Asado Taco at Los Tacos #1 on West 43rd street at $4.95; and $8.49 for a 2-piece Chickenjoy at the newly-opened Jollibee, we decided to look for the best deal in town and found it on the corner of 7th Avenue and 40th Street.
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
Frightening Thefts Reported Around New York
Always be aware of your surroundings. That is some great advice that most of us have either heard or offered to our kids at one time or another. Not letting your guard down, especially in a public place or situation can be very helpful and, in some cases, save your life. But every now and again, you might be take by surprise and have to remind yourself of that important advice.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
Thrillist
The Opening Dates for NYC's Favorite Holiday Markets Just Dropped
A rumor has it that if you start focusing on the winter holidays right now, you'll have no time to mourn the end of summer. Luckily, UrbanSpace is here to help you do just that. UrbanSpace, the runner and organizer of NYC's most popular holiday markets, just announced the dates...
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
