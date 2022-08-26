ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man hurt in overnight shooting, investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting overnight on Hutton Street in Winston-Salem. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Hutton Street and Link Road just before 5 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found evidence of gunfire upon arrival, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

Man shot after ‘discharging firearms’ in NC city, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:49 a.m on Sunday, officers came to the 1000 block of Hutton Street after getting a report of “discharging firearms” in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 person injured in overnight shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

