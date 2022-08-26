WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO