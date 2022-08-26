Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
Heddie Dawkins found dead in High Point, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Tuesday they found the body of a woman believed to be 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Police responded to Hickswood Court and found a body in the woods. Foul play is not suspected. "It's amazing closure because we know where she's at," grandson...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Clues found in NC stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: sheriff
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man hurt in overnight shooting, investigation underway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting overnight on Hutton Street in Winston-Salem. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Hutton Street and Link Road just before 5 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found evidence of gunfire upon arrival, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot after ‘discharging firearms’ in NC city, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:49 a.m on Sunday, officers came to the 1000 block of Hutton Street after getting a report of “discharging firearms” in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
3 arrested after armed robbery of sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after robbing a sweepstakes business at gunpoint, according to the a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. On Aug. 17 around 5:15 a.m., deputies got called to a business on Old Hollow Road. They say that around 5 a.m., the […]
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in North Carolina
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch farm Road with […]
‘Something ain’t right’: Family of mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Hit-and-run injures bicyclist, police search for driver
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a person who injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police are looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove off. This happened on Waughtown...
WXII 12
1 person injured in overnight shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
17-year-old dies after head-on crash in North Carolina, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
Man shot at by ‘multiple firearms’ in Winston-Salem shooting, suspects at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of West 24th Street and North Cherry Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound […]
Cary mother charged with murder in death of 2 young daughters
A Cary mother has been charged with murder after police found her two young daughters dead at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
Comments / 0