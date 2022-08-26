ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UP energy costs are high; without Line 5, they would be unaffordable

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has some of the highest electricity rates in America. In 2019, the UP’s energy rates were more expensive than even California’s. But if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel had been successful in their years-long (and ongoing) attempt to shut down the Line 5 pipeline, energy costs in the Upper Peninsula would be even higher. Consumers would have to pay anywhere from $3,400 to $3,800 more per year per household, according to Mackinac Center research.
Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
