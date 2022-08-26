Michigan's Upper Peninsula has some of the highest electricity rates in America. In 2019, the UP’s energy rates were more expensive than even California’s. But if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel had been successful in their years-long (and ongoing) attempt to shut down the Line 5 pipeline, energy costs in the Upper Peninsula would be even higher. Consumers would have to pay anywhere from $3,400 to $3,800 more per year per household, according to Mackinac Center research.

