Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis
To evaluate the long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis. Retrospective review of subjects with HLA-B27 uveitis in a public tertiary centre between January 2008 and 2020. Results. 562 HLA-B27-positive subjects (834 eyes) had mean follow-up of 9.8 years (8173.2 eye-years). Median visual acuity at ten years was...
Effect of oral zinc regimens on human hepatic copper content: a randomized intervention study
Zinc inhibits intestinal copper uptake, an effect utilized for treating Wilson's disease (WD). We used copper-64 (64Cu) PET/CT to examine how much four weeks of treatment with different zinc regimens reduced the hepatic 64Cu content after oral 64Cu administration and test if alternative regimens were noninferior to the standard regimen of zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 daily. Forty healthy persons were randomized to four different zinc protocols. The WD standard treatment zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 reduced the hepatic 64Cu content from 26.9"‰Â±"‰7.5% to 13.3"‰Â±"‰5.6% of the administered 64Cu. Zinc gluconate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 was noninferior (P"‰="‰0.02) (35.8"‰Â±"‰9.0% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%). Zinc acetate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (33.1"‰Â±"‰9.9% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%) and zinc gluconate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (28.1"‰Â±"‰6.7% to 22.0"‰Â±"‰6.7%) were less effective. These effects were intra- and inter-individually highly variable, and 14% had no effect of any zinc regimen, which may explain disparities in zinc treatment efficacy in WD patients.
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected. Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, M5G 1V7,...
Prediction of thrombosis in post-polycythemia vera and post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis: a study on 1258 patients
Patients with Philadelphia-negative myeloproliferative neoplasms are at high risk of thrombotic events (TEs). Predisposing factors have been identified in essential thrombocythemia (ET), polycythemia vera (PV) and primary myelofibrosis (primary MF, PMF), while yet not recognized in post PV/ET-MF (known as secondary MF, SMF). Within the 1258 SMF of the MYSEC (MYelofibrosis SECondary to PV and ET) dataset, 135 (10.7%) developed a TE at a median follow-up of 3.5 years (range, 1"“21.4), with an incidence of 2.3% patients per year. Venous events accounted for two-thirds of the total. Cox multivariable analysis, supported by Fine-Gray models with death as competitive risk, showed that being on cytoreductive therapy at time of SMF evolution is associated with an absolute risk reduction of thrombosis equal to 3.3% within 3 years. Considering individually cytoreductive therapies, univariate regression model found that both conventional cytoreduction, mainly hydroxyurea, (HR 0.41, 95% CI: 0.26"“0.65, p"‰="‰0.0001) and JAK inhibitors, mostly ruxolitinib, (HR 0.50, 95% CI: 0.24"“1.02, p"‰="‰0.05) were associated with fewer thrombosis. Our study informs treating physicians of a non-low incidence of TEs in post PV/ET-MF and of the potential protective role of cytoreductive therapy in terms of thrombotic events.
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Prevalence of asteroid hyalosis and systemic risk factors in United States adults
Asteroid hyalosis (AH) is an uncommon clinical entity of unknown aetiology that is associated with older age. Previous epidemiologic studies have reported various systemic and demographic risk factors for AH but remain limited due to regional constraints of their study populations. Additionally, Hispanic and Non-Hispanic black populations remain under sampled. The aim of this study is to examine the prevalence of asteroid hyalosis in the United States and identify associated factors at a national level.
Author Correction: The quality-adjusted life-years in the oncological patients' health-related quality of life
The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Funded by the Greater Poland Cancer Centre scientific grant no 7/02/2020/DOIN/WCO/002.". The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Karolina Kucnerowicz and Agata Pietrzak. Medical Services Records Department, Greater Poland Cancer...
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
A prospective observational study of post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue syndrome following the first pandemic wave in Germany and biomarkers associated with symptom severity
A subset of patients has long-lasting symptoms after mild to moderate Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a prospective observational cohort study, we analyze clinical and laboratory parameters in 42 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients (29 female/13 male, median age 36.5 years) with persistent moderate to severe fatigue and exertion intolerance six months following COVID-19. Further we evaluate an age- and sex-matched postinfectious non-COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome cohort comparatively. Most post-COVID-19 syndrome patients are moderately to severely impaired in daily live. 19 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients fulfill the 2003 Canadian Consensus Criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. Disease severity and symptom burden is similar in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and non-COVID-19/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients. Hand grip strength is diminished in most patients compared to normal values in healthy. Association of hand grip strength with hemoglobin, interleukin 8 and C-reactive protein in post-COVID-19 syndrome/non-myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with hemoglobin, N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide, bilirubin, and ferritin in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome may indicate low level inflammation and hypoperfusion as potential pathomechanisms.
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
