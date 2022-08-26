Read full article on original website
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice
There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
Trunk-based Development, Continuous Deployment and Why You Should Adopt Them
If you're like most developers, you probably have a development process that looks something like this:. You make a change to your local branch and push it to a central repository. Your teammates pull the changes down and integrate them into their own local copies of the codebase. Once everyone...
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
Logging in Observability - Part 1
Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion
What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. Diffusion models recently achieved state-of-the-art results for most image tasks including text-to-image with DALLE but many other image generation-related tasks too, like image inpainting, style transfer or image super-resolution. But how do they work? Learn more in the video...
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
How to Use Git to See Recent Changes in a Specified Time Period
Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago? Or maybe even in just the last week. Sure, you could trawl through PRs, but there may be an easier solution. Git has built-in functionality to check just this.
Tornado is not “Cash”
This article is my personal point of view and not connected to any other people or companies. Everybody in crypto knows what's happening with Tornado. Here is my own explanation of the situation for a wider number of people, not only software-related guys. Tornado is a mixer. You take 10...
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
Firebase Authentication with Email and Password in Flutter
In previous articles, we created a Login/Register UI last time. Read the set-up guide, to connect our Flutter project to the Firebase project. Apart from them, we’ve already made Splash Screen, User Onboarding System, Global Theme, and Custom widgets for our application. By the end of the blog, you’ll...
How to Tunnel RDP Securely with SSH + SSH Security
Due to the fast improvement of technology and various hacking approaches, using simple passwords to authenticate access is no longer a wise way to go. Therefore, it is essential to take advantage of other security techniques; This is where SSH key-based authentication can help you adapt to passwordless solutions. This post is all about the fundamental concepts of SSH key Authentication. you can also get the right services from.
