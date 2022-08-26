ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Optimizing Your Cloud Costs

Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes

In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Get Started with Website Test Automation

Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Fargate#Kubernetes#The Future Of Containers#Jaeger Agent#Container Technologies
HackerNoon

From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice

There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses

The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up

Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable

This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great

Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Logging in Observability - Part 1

Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer

Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion

What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. Diffusion models recently achieved state-of-the-art results for most image tasks including text-to-image with DALLE but many other image generation-related tasks too, like image inpainting, style transfer or image super-resolution. But how do they work? Learn more in the video...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Tornado is not “Cash”

This article is my personal point of view and not connected to any other people or companies. Everybody in crypto knows what's happening with Tornado. Here is my own explanation of the situation for a wider number of people, not only software-related guys. Tornado is a mixer. You take 10...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript

If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Firebase Authentication with Email and Password in Flutter

In previous articles, we created a Login/Register UI last time. Read the set-up guide, to connect our Flutter project to the Firebase project. Apart from them, we’ve already made Splash Screen, User Onboarding System, Global Theme, and Custom widgets for our application. By the end of the blog, you’ll...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Tunnel RDP Securely with SSH + SSH Security

Due to the fast improvement of technology and various hacking approaches, using simple passwords to authenticate access is no longer a wise way to go. Therefore, it is essential to take advantage of other security techniques; This is where SSH key-based authentication can help you adapt to passwordless solutions. This post is all about the fundamental concepts of SSH key Authentication. you can also get the right services from.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy