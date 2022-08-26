Read full article on original website
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
We Are Looking For 100 Beta Users Worldwide!
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
All You Need to Know About the Features Coming to iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple is making some big changes to make the software more user-friendly and secure. A new feature called Safety Check will be included, which will enable victims of domestic abuse to revoke their account access and reset their privacy permissions. This feature will also protect messages and other personal information. In addition, iOS 16 will include a new section in the Health app for managing your medications. You will be able to log your medications and set reminders.
Why the Metaverse is so Attractive
The term “metaverse” is becoming more and more popular. It is a relatively new technology that many tech giants are putting huge investments in. However many still have not understood it and wondered why is it so attractive and how can it become the future of the Internet.
Is iOS 16 Really Worth Getting?
Apple made iOS 16 developer beta available to download, followed by a mid-July beta launch of public release. The final iOS 16 launch is believed to happen this fall, making all the best features of iOS 16 available for people to use. 9to5Mac editor, Miles Somerville, shared an in-depth analysis of all the newly introduced features in iOS16. We will prioritize features based on their usability, with the final release expected to happen in the fall. The Home app gets a complete overhaul and offers easier visibility, organization, control, and navigation of your smart home accessories.
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
Firebase Authentication with Email and Password in Flutter
In previous articles, we created a Login/Register UI last time. Read the set-up guide, to connect our Flutter project to the Firebase project. Apart from them, we’ve already made Splash Screen, User Onboarding System, Global Theme, and Custom widgets for our application. By the end of the blog, you’ll...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
Dash to the New Writer Dashboard
Cheers to the software developers, the life hackers, the life learners, and just about all the people who document their expertise with HackerNoon! You’re what makes us tick, and we’ve spent the better part of a year on this - and are thrilled to share. YOUR NEW WRITER...
How One Feature From a Failed Startup Can Become a Billion Dollar Idea
I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. You can read this blog post with a piece of smooth jazz:. I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. First Attempt:...
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse?
The Metaverse has recently emerged as a cutting-edge technology that receives people’s attention. The new virtual world is known as a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. Just like the way social media is not monopolized by anyone, the...
Full Stack and True Black: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Alexey Shepelev
I’m Alexey Shepelev and I’m the Full Stack Software Engineer at Altoros. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
