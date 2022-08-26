Read full article on original website
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. The Blockchain Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations & Winners. As usual, we picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022....
Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge
After 5 years of preparation, it seems that we can finally expect the Ethereum Merge to take place in a few weeks, specifically on the 15th of September. In spite of the technical complexity involved in what some have referred to as “repairing a plane on the flight”, neither users nor developers would be impacted in a significant manner, but what about investors and traders? Is the Merge priced in? Are the markets forward-looking? Does the law of supply and demand only work after the fact?
Blockchain's Bright Future
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment
Blockchains are a very useful technology. In our interconnected world that is more and more dependent on digital technology to function efficiently, it is great to have a more secure, resistant, decentralized way to store data - which is exactly what blockchain delivers. However, one of the biggest issues people have with blockchain - an issue with should not be ignored - is how the technology can negatively impact the environment.
Five Reasons Why BlackRock’s Bitcoin Embrace is a Big Deal
The big news from last week was that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin private trust to give its U.S.-based institutional clients direct exposure to the world’s largest digital asset. According to BlackRock, the main reason behind this move is that the organization...
Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits?
The bear market represents an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price and hold them in anticipation of market reversal. Using auto trading robots, you program the software to keep buying crypto coins at an interval as the prices fall, thus reducing your average purchasing price. The robot will sell at your take profit level whenever the price increases and close the position automatically. Short selling can be lucrative as you sell first and buy later at a lower price. Shorting the market is a solid trading strategy when prices take a nose dive.
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
A Look at GTON: A DAO, Ethereum Scaling Platform & Stablecoin Protocol
GTON Capital is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and web3 ecosystem. Platform aims to improve the adoption of decentralized apps (dapps) and cryptocurrencies by improving scalability in the crypto sector. Platform's solutions include a Layer 2 rollup for Ethereum and a vault where users can store their assets and earn a return on their holdings. The stablecoin is collateralized via algorithms and smart contracts to help it maintain a peg close to the value of one dollar. In addition to that, the platform intends to contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by making tools accessible to developers.
A Different Way to Invest in Crypto: Your Guide to P2E Gaming
Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
How Social Trading Paves the Way for a Decentralized Future
ApeX Pro is a non-custodial derivatives trading platform conceptualized around the tenets of social trading in the Web 3.0 world. Social trading is beneficial to not just more experienced traders who are usually rewarded for the number of new traders following them. The platform's underlying protocol preserves a trader's privacy and security on the other hand, while preserving the security and transparency of a fully decentralized network. The future of cryptocurrency, be it centralized or decentralized, is being rewritten as we speak, but there is only one way to go.
Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe
The acceptance and disruption of blockchain technology , the most significant invention since the internet, are comparable. The potential influence blockchain could have in the future is incalculable, only comparable to something so revolutionary as the internet. Decentralization, public ledgers, and genuine asset ownership are the three main components of...
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
Two Important Ways Metaverse and Crypto Gaming is Evolving
According to CoinDesk, the number of "active" blockchain games has doubled to almost 400 in the past year. The use of the use of blockchain technology is hastening the spread of the play-to-earn model, a novel idea in the gaming industry. The designers of crypto games still have work to do in order to make the games more engaging, but the goals of blockchain games shouldn't be limited to collecting virtual items. The creators of blockchains need to discover answers to problems like scalability challenges, high transaction fees, and excessive energy utilization.
Discovering NFTs and Economics with Andrew Mccutcheon
Andrew Mccutcheon is the founder and CEO of Chains, a cryptocurrency and NFT exchange platform designed to allow users to earn, trade, invest and spend across multiple chains. He is interested in gaming, blockchain, economics, and programmable money. In this AMA, we discussed DeFi vs. CeFi, tokens, crypto, market economics, and the future of Chains.
Top 3 Things You Need to Know About Initial Game Offerings (IGOs)
Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) have been a popular way to fundraise projects in the crypto market, but that changed with the advent of regulations. Since then, Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and Initial DEX Offering (IDO) have entered the market. But with the rise of blockchain games or GameFi, the latest buzz in the town is Initial Game Offering (IGO). We will look at the top 3 things you need to know about Initial Game Offerings in this article. So, without further ado, let's dive straight into it.
How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is the term used to refer to an organization with no central authority that uses technology to automate certain processes. The organization is decentralized and self-governing by removing a central authority and using automated smart contracts to carry out processes. A DAO is managed by a group of people with a vested interest in the project and are encouraged to do so via a token. Traditional venture capital works by corporations known as venture capital firms (or VC firms) making investments in other businesses.
From Idea to Business: How to Make Your Cryptocurrency Exchange a Reality
Modern technologies constantly develop as we move towards a more advanced digital lifestyle. As more and more people begin to do business in the digital world, there is a growing need for a new secure and anonymous form of payment. Using the blockchain concept invented by Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, software engineers and other professionals have developed many innovative technologies that fulfill this function perfectly.
Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022
At the time of writing, the big three stablecoins are in third, fourth, and eighth places in Coinmarketcap’s top 10. Stablecoins also produced the Terra/ Luna collapse, one of 2022’s biggest failures and most fascinating stories. A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept.
The Crypto Outlook for 2022 and Beyond
As of this writing, the crypto winter has enveloped investors around the world. One estimate says that the market valuation for cryptocurrency has dropped at least $1 trillion in 2022. Most of the top crypto coins are worth 50% or less of what they were a few months ago. Bitcoin...
Exciting New Events That Are Happening in the Blockchain Space 2022
Blockchain domains have just come into existence as an alternative to bitcoin addresses. The main purpose of a blockchain domain is to make it easier for users to transfer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg estimates the Metaverse is growing in 2022, with Bloomberg estimating the market to be worth $783.3 billion by 2024. The term "metaverse" describes online worlds where people can interact with each other via a peer-to-peer network. This article looks at some exciting new events in the blockchain industry for 2022.
